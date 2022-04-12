Dr. Alan Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nussbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Nussbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Nussbaum works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates PA14 Farmfield Ave Ste E, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 571-6067
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nussbaum?
Patient and caring doctor who offers possible solutions based on both information/data he has gathered and his experience. Pleased with his office staff and protocols during Covid times.
About Dr. Alan Nussbaum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1982645529
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nussbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nussbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nussbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nussbaum works at
Dr. Nussbaum has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nussbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.