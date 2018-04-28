Dr. Numbers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM
Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Alan H Numbers DPM5435 Bull Valley Rd Ste 102, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 385-5800
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is actually fun to visit. Interestring conversationalist. Knoqsws his job. Keeps me walking and as pain free as anyone can make me. Highly recommend. I have no negatives.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851399299
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
