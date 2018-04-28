See All Podiatrists in McHenry, IL
Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Numbers works at Alan H Numbers DPM in McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan H Numbers DPM
    5435 Bull Valley Rd Ste 102, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 385-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Numbers?

    Apr 28, 2018
    He is actually fun to visit. Interestring conversationalist. Knoqsws his job. Keeps me walking and as pain free as anyone can make me. Highly recommend. I have no negatives.
    Rich in McHenry, IL — Apr 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Numbers to family and friends

    Dr. Numbers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Numbers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM.

    About Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851399299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Numbers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Numbers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Numbers works at Alan H Numbers DPM in McHenry, IL. View the full address on Dr. Numbers’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Numbers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Numbers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Numbers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Numbers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Numbers, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.