Dr. Alan Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nugent, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Nugent, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Nugent works at
Locations
-
1
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave # 8, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-4100
-
2
Children's Health Endocrinology1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-2333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nugent?
About Dr. Alan Nugent, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962493205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nugent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nugent works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.