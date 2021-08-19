See All Podiatrists in Cranston, RI
Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Nowick works at Alan R. Nowick, DPM in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan R. Nowick, DPM
    1370 Cranston St Ste 7, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 943-1020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2021
    I am leaving this review even though I did not receive treatment from this doctor. I was vacationing from out of state and he was the only podiatrist that returned my call. He had no appointments available but he spent maybe 5-10 minutes to explain my situation and options. What a good man. We need more like him!
    Laura Roberts — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1346269875
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Nowick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowick works at Alan R. Nowick, DPM in Cranston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Nowick’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

