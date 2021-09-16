Dr. Alan Nisbet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nisbet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nisbet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Nisbet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Nisbet works at
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Urology Group601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 201-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nisbet?
Dr Nisbet removed my husband's kidney stone Sept 13, 2021 by using a tiny laser which "blew up" the stone. It was all done in approx 1 1/2 hours. He gave us a very detailed explanation of the procedure & what to expect. My husband was not even sore and felt like a new man the next day.
About Dr. Alan Nisbet, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700920964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nisbet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisbet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nisbet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nisbet works at
Dr. Nisbet has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nisbet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nisbet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nisbet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nisbet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nisbet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.