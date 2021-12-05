See All Interventional Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Alan Niederman, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Alan Niederman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Niederman works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building
    1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2021
    Excellent care by a knowledgeable physician. Dr Niederman has been my cardiologist for over 25 years. I have complete faith in his ability and would positively recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologist. He never rushes our appointments and makes sure to make me part of my care plan.
    Cathy S — Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Niederman, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144219973
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Niederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niederman works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Niederman’s profile.

    Dr. Niederman has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Niederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

