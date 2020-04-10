Overview

Dr. Alan Nelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fairfield County in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.