Dr. Alan Neal, DMD
Dr. Alan Neal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canby, OR.
Dental Care of Canby333 NW 3rd Ave, Canby, OR 97013 Directions (503) 741-8159
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Chipped a tooth snd was booked for 2 weeks out for repair (it was not urgent)but they were able to get me in the next day after all. Very efficient and pleasant experience!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1164404943
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.