Overview

Dr. Alan Nasar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Nasar works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.