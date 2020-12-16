Overview

Dr. Alan Nadour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Johnston Health.



Dr. Nadour works at Clayton Medical & Vascular in Clayton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.