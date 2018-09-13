Dr. Alan Nadel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Nadel, MD
Dr. Alan Nadel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Nadel works at
Alan M Nadel, M.d.6005 Park Ave Ste 804, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 680-9377
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Nadel took EXCELLENT care of my mother. She had a brain hemorrhage, which he IMMEDIATELY diagnosed and referred us to a Neurosurgeon. His nurse personally called Dr. Brophy and we were sent to his office THAT SAME DAY! Without Dr. Nadel and his staff, my mother would have died. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this physician and his staff.
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Nadel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadel works at
Dr. Nadel has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadel.
