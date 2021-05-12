Overview

Dr. Alan Murnane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Murnane works at Westar Obstetrics & Gynecology in Westerville, OH with other offices in Sunbury, OH and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.