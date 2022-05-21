Overview

Dr. Alan Munoz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mccurtain Memorial Hospital and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Munoz works at North Texas Gynecologic Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.