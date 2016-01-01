See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Jackson, MS
Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Alan Moore, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson, MS. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital

Dr. Moore works at Muscle And Nerve, P. A. in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Muscle and Nerve PA
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 560, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 982-9826
  2. 2
    Muscle and Nerve PA
    1151 N State St Ste 410, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 961-7501
  3. 3
    Muscle And Nerve PA
    1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 982-9826

Admitting Hospitals

  • Tallahatchie General Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Monitoring Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1245330133
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Wake Forest University
    Dr. Alan Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Muscle And Nerve, P. A. in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

