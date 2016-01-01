Overview

Dr. Alan Moore, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson, MS. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital



Dr. Moore works at Muscle And Nerve, P. A. in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.