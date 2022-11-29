Overview

Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Penn and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Moelleken works at Santa Babara Sports Medicine in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA, Santa Barbara, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.