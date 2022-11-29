Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moelleken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Penn and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
The Spine and Orthopedic Center640 S B St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 925-9997Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Spine and Orthopedic Center326 W Main St Ste 120, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 925-9997Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carrillo Surgery Center Inc401 E Carrillo St Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 563-3307
Spine and Orthopedic Center2725 16TH ST, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 864-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moelleken fused L3-L4. Post surgery, I didn't even need a walker to walk or ascend/descend stairs. The surgery was to address severe pain that I had in the right-side of my back. Since surgery the pain is completely gone. Thank you Dr. Moelleken!!!
About Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Downtown Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Penn
- Suny-Upstate
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moelleken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moelleken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moelleken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moelleken speaks German and Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Moelleken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moelleken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moelleken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moelleken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.