Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (91)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Penn and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Moelleken works at Santa Babara Sports Medicine in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA, Santa Barbara, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    The Spine and Orthopedic Center
    640 S B St, Oxnard, CA 93030 (805) 925-9997
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2
    The Spine and Orthopedic Center
    326 W Main St Ste 120, Santa Maria, CA 93458 (805) 925-9997
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    Carrillo Surgery Center Inc
    401 E Carrillo St Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (805) 563-3307
  4
    Spine and Orthopedic Center
    2725 16TH ST, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 864-1150

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Chronic Neck Pain
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CenCal Health
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Moelleken fused L3-L4. Post surgery, I didn't even need a walker to walk or ascend/descend stairs. The surgery was to address severe pain that I had in the right-side of my back. Since surgery the pain is completely gone. Thank you Dr. Moelleken!!!
    Richard L., Grover Beach, CA — Nov 29, 2022
    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English, German and Spanish
    1649292673
    New York Downtown Hospital
    University Of California Los Angeles
    University Penn
    Suny-Upstate
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Alan Moelleken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moelleken is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Moelleken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moelleken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Moelleken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moelleken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moelleken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moelleken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

