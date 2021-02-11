Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlodzienski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Mlodzienski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Line Health Physician Partner Podiatry in Philadelphia3801 Market St Ste 111, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9563
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mlodzienski?
I had both Ankles reconstructed by Dr. Mlodzienski about 7 yrs ago. He did a great job for me after another Dr. almost made me unable to walk. I had a very good experience with him. He was located in Doylestown at the time. I have had a little problem with my left ankle and I will go to see him at Penn. He was always very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Alan Mlodzienski, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790715746
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mlodzienski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mlodzienski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mlodzienski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlodzienski works at
Dr. Mlodzienski has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlodzienski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mlodzienski speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlodzienski. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlodzienski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlodzienski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlodzienski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.