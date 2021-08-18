Dr. Alan Millman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Millman, MD
Dr. Alan Millman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Consultants of Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 315, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 208-8787
MIllman Neurology6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 305, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Millman for the first time in 2019 as I was going to many doctors, taking many tests to get a diagnosis. He explained to me about the tests that would be performed. He assured me that despite what I’d heard the EMG would not be painful. I saw him after the test results were received and he explained as best as he could what he thought was happening. I didn’t see him again until this week. Even though he had only seen me briefly he must have taken copious notes, that he read before entering the room, because he related my entire history as he knew it. I explained why I was there. He listened. He performed some initial verbal and hands on tests. We talked. He prescribed additional testing, even though he does not think my issues are neurological in nature. I have already been scheduled for the new tests. I felt heard and cared for. I would recommend him and the other doctor in the office that does the EMG testing Dr. Caparella.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Neurology
Dr. Millman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millman works at
Dr. Millman has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Millman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.