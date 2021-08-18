See All Neurologists in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Alan Millman, MD

Neurology
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Millman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Millman works at MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants of Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 315, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 208-8787
  2. 2
    MIllman Neurology
    6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 305, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 18, 2021
    I saw Dr. Millman for the first time in 2019 as I was going to many doctors, taking many tests to get a diagnosis. He explained to me about the tests that would be performed. He assured me that despite what I’d heard the EMG would not be painful. I saw him after the test results were received and he explained as best as he could what he thought was happening. I didn’t see him again until this week. Even though he had only seen me briefly he must have taken copious notes, that he read before entering the room, because he related my entire history as he knew it. I explained why I was there. He listened. He performed some initial verbal and hands on tests. We talked. He prescribed additional testing, even though he does not think my issues are neurological in nature. I have already been scheduled for the new tests. I felt heard and cared for. I would recommend him and the other doctor in the office that does the EMG testing Dr. Caparella.
    Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Millman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366478471
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Millman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millman works at MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan in Clarkston, MI. View the full address on Dr. Millman’s profile.

    Dr. Millman has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Millman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

