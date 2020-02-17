Dr. Alan Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Partners5809 21st Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4148
-
2
Urology Partners - Lakewood Ranch Medical Office Building II6310 Health Park Way Ste 100, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 274-4147
-
3
Urology Partners - Riverwalk Professional Park200 3rd Ave W Ste 210, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 269-8067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I work in the medical field, and have had with hundreds of physicians over the years. When my 16 year old son was having issues, I asked at least 20 physicians whom I trust completely, for a recommendation. Hands down, everyone of them said, Dr Alan Miller, was the best. I am so glad that we chose to go with him. For what was a very delicate issue for a teenage boy, Dr Miller, was professional and empathetic. He took the time to explain what was going on, offered solutions, and answered questions. His bedside manner was excellent. He put my son, as well as myself, completely at ease. The staff was also excellent and very accommodating and efficient. My son has made a full recovery, and is much happier, as a result. I would recommend Dr Alan Miller to anyone. He was everything a doctor should be and truly took the time to handle a very delicate issue with a teenage boy, with grace and dignity. He changed his life, and I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Alan Miller, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1649200023
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Naval Med Center|Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
