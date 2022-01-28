See All Hand Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Alan Micev, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Micev, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University

Dr. Micev works at Hand Center Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Center Of Nevada
    8585 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 798-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Dupuytren's Contracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Wrist
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Fractures
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Release
Dislocated Elbow
Distal Radius Fracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Finger Disorders
Finger Injuries
Foot Fracture
Forearm Fracture
Forearm Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Humerus Fracture
Limb Pain
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Ruptured Tendon
Scaphoid Fractures
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
Tendon Injuries
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
Wrist Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Jane (Snezhana)Spero recommends Alan J. Micev. 18h · Shared with Public Public Dr. A.Micev is an excellent sergeon and professional, very kind and compassionate to his patients. He explain patiently what is the problem and how to solve it. I highly recommend Dr.Micev to everione who need a very good specialist surgeon. Thank you so much for fixing my hand/finger ! ? ???????? ? ????????????:Snezhana.
    Jane ( Snezhana) — Jan 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alan Micev, MD
    About Dr. Alan Micev, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215248349
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Micev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Micev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Micev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Micev works at Hand Center Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Micev’s profile.

    Dr. Micev has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Micev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

