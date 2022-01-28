Dr. Alan Micev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Micev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Micev, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Micev works at
Locations
-
1
Hand Center Of Nevada8585 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 798-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Micev?
Jane (Snezhana)Spero recommends Alan J. Micev. 18h · Shared with Public Public Dr. A.Micev is an excellent sergeon and professional, very kind and compassionate to his patients. He explain patiently what is the problem and how to solve it. I highly recommend Dr.Micev to everione who need a very good specialist surgeon. Thank you so much for fixing my hand/finger ! ? ???????? ? ????????????:Snezhana.
About Dr. Alan Micev, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1215248349
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Micev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Micev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Micev works at
Dr. Micev has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Micev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.