Dr. Alan Micco, MD
Dr. Alan Micco, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I had a tympanoplasty done by Dr Micco, it was done cleanly with no issues and the service provided after surgery was awesome, answered all of my questions.
- Neurotology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861426223
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
