Dr. Alan Mezey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mezey works at O'donnell & Mezey Mds in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.