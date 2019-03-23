Dr. Mermelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Mermelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Mermelstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.
Dr. Mermelstein works at
Locations
1
Greater NE Gastroenterology7439 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (215) 333-1377
2
Deer Meadows Home Health and Support Services LLC8301 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 624-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mermelstein is attentive, knowledgeable, and tries to make the Patient feel comfortable. His Staff is the BEST.
About Dr. Alan Mermelstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073520458
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermelstein works at
Dr. Mermelstein has seen patients for Ileus, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mermelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermelstein.
