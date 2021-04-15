Overview

Dr. Alan Merin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Merin works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.