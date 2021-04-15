See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Alan Merin, MD

Nephrology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Alan Merin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Merin works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Renal Associates
    903 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 826-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Scan
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Gout
Hemodialysis
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 15, 2021
    He saved my mom’s life! He currently treats my husband. The staff is friendly. I cannot thank Dr. Merin enough for all the special care and medical judgment to my family!
    Ivonne Diaz — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Merin, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366440547
    Education & Certifications

    • Southwestern
    • U Hosps-Case West Res U
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Merin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merin works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Merin’s profile.

    Dr. Merin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Merin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

