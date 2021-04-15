Dr. Alan Merin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Merin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Merin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Texas Renal Associates903 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 826-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my mom’s life! He currently treats my husband. The staff is friendly. I cannot thank Dr. Merin enough for all the special care and medical judgment to my family!
About Dr. Alan Merin, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern
- U Hosps-Case West Res U
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
