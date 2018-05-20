See All General Surgeons in Westport, CT
Dr. Alan Meinke, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Meinke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Meinke works at Performance Physical Therapy in Westport, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Performance Physical Therapy
    333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-0059
  2. 2
    Norwalk Hospital
    34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-0059
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alan Meinke, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1134269905
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Albion College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meinke has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meinke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meinke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meinke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

