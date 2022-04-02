Dr. Alan McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan McNamara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Radiology Imaging Services (fall River - New Boston Road)373 New Boston Rd, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0911
Southcoast Hospitals Group363 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I went into labor a week before my scheduled c-section with a different doctor. Dr. McNamara ended up being on call that night and completed the surgery. He was so kind and helped keep me calm, as I was in a lot of pain and was very nervous about the procedure. He took the time to explain each step to me and made sure to keep a clean incision that now looks great 6 weeks later. I would 100% recommend him and am so glad he was the doctor on call that night.
About Dr. Alan McNamara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124392980
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.