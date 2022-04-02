Overview

Dr. Alan McNamara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McNamara works at Southcoast Radiology Imaging Services (fall River - New Boston Road) in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.