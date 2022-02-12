Dr. Alan McLuckie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLuckie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan McLuckie, MD
Dr. Alan McLuckie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Princeton Community Hospital.
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Heart of Virginia2762 Electric Rd Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 215-4620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have had previously, treatment with Dr Dr Mclucky. Was very professional, with a very kind bed sine manner. Feel very confident with staff and the Dr.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962402024
- National Naval Medical Center
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. McLuckie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLuckie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLuckie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLuckie has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLuckie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McLuckie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLuckie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLuckie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLuckie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.