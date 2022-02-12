Overview

Dr. Alan McLuckie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. McLuckie works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Heart of Virginia in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.