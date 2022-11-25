See All Spine Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Alan McGee, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (156)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan McGee, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Toronto Hosp

Dr. McGee works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho NorthEast
    5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho NorthEast - North Office
    11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 589-8551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ortho NorthEast - SW Office
    7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

  • Kosciusko Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Parkview Lagrange Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • Parkview Wabash Hospital
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital
  • Van Wert County Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 25, 2022
    I find it difficult to say how pleased I am with Dr. McGee and his entire staff. For a person who really really dreaded this three level fusion, I am totally amazed how smoothly the process went. Dr explained with X-rays and models what my problem was, what would happen if not corrected, and what he would do. I am amazed at his skill, his friendliness, the unbelievable technology and monitoring used during operation. I just had a 6 week progress report where he showed me X-rays and how things are mending. He released me from most of the restrictions and told me to continue on with therapy to regain strength and flexibility. I am probably writing too much for a review, but I really trust Dr. McGee. And would recommend him to anyone who has a spinal issue.
    Lawrence Myers — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Alan McGee, MD

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    English
    1912906348
    Education & Certifications

    Toronto Hosp
    Fort Wayne Orthopaedic Residency, Fort Wayne, In
    Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, Fort Wayne, In
    Wright State University, Dayton, Oh
    Orthopedic Surgery
