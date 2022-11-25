Dr. Alan McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan McGee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan McGee, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Toronto Hosp
Dr. McGee works at
Locations
Ortho NorthEast5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ortho NorthEast - North Office11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (800) 589-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ortho NorthEast - SW Office7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I find it difficult to say how pleased I am with Dr. McGee and his entire staff. For a person who really really dreaded this three level fusion, I am totally amazed how smoothly the process went. Dr explained with X-rays and models what my problem was, what would happen if not corrected, and what he would do. I am amazed at his skill, his friendliness, the unbelievable technology and monitoring used during operation. I just had a 6 week progress report where he showed me X-rays and how things are mending. He released me from most of the restrictions and told me to continue on with therapy to regain strength and flexibility. I am probably writing too much for a review, but I really trust Dr. McGee. And would recommend him to anyone who has a spinal issue.
About Dr. Alan McGee, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1912906348
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Hosp
- Fort Wayne Orthopaedic Residency, Fort Wayne, In
- Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, Fort Wayne, In
- Wright State University, Dayton, Oh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee works at
156 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
