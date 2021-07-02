Overview

Dr. Alan McBride, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center, TMC Bonham Hospital and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McBride works at Primary Care Associates in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.