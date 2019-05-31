See All Rheumatologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Matsumoto works at Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Rheumatism Associate PC
    2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 293-9412
  2. 2
    Arthritis & Rheumatism Associates PC
    2021 K St NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 293-1470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Matsumoto?

    May 31, 2019
    Dr. Matsumoto is very intelligent, knowledgeable, and is very thorough and is up on the latest research. He outlined a recommended treatment plan; explained everything thoroughly, and gave me plenty to time to ask questions. I saw Dr. Matsumoto about 13 years ago, and my experience was exactly the same - a very memorable and positive experience. I might also add that Dr. Matsumoto is associated with Johns Hopkins; I believe he probably teaches a class there every month or so if I had to guess. He also used to be on the Johns Hopkins faculty. There aren't that many MDs with that sort of background. I read several of the reviews where Dr. Matsumoto was given a low ranking. Those reviews are not in any way reflective of what I experienced. My instincts are that some of these are people who are overly emotional and looking for someone to coddle them or something like that.
    — May 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matsumoto to family and friends

    Dr. Matsumoto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matsumoto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043219298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matsumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matsumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matsumoto has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsumoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matsumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matsumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.