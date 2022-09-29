Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD
Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
Matarasso Surgical1009 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 249-7500
- 2 2000 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 Directions (212) 249-9750
- Lenox Hill Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Matarasso?
Dr. Matarasso & his team of experienced, warm, professional staff provided an amazing experience from the first phone call. My husband & I were getting face & body procedures together & we were referred to Dr. M by a friend who used his services a few times. We immediately saw that Dr. M was a masterful artist with a tasteful, sophisticated eye. His recommendations for what we wanted to achieve did precisely that. I’m 47 & I had my nose done, buccal fat pads removed & lipo under my chin. My husband is 64 & had his upper & lower eye lids done, an extended neck lift & lipo to the chest area. We are ecstatic with the results. My profile is beautiful & looks like it was always there. My jawline is distinct, handsome & masculine. My husband looks refreshed, energetic & naturally youthful. His chest area looks more masculine as well. We are beyond happy that we chose Dr. Matarasso & continue to feel that we are in knowledgeable hands as we heal & proceed with calls & follow up visits.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Plastic Surgery
