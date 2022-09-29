See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU

Dr. Matarasso works at Marc Zimbler, MD in New York, NY with other offices in Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Matarasso Surgical
    1009 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-7500
    2000 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639222524
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Manhattan EET Hosp/NYU
Internship
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Matarasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Matarasso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Matarasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Matarasso has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matarasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Matarasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matarasso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matarasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matarasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

