Dr. Alan Martinez, MD
Dr. Alan Martinez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey234 Industrial Way W Ste A104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 918-2500
Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey3131 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Martinez is not only knowledgeable but also personable. He explained everything thoroughly and answered all questions in detail. He put my mind at ease going into a surgery he performed quickly and flawlessly. Also very prompt with appointment times.
About Dr. Alan Martinez, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801021720
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- San Diego State University
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
