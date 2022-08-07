Overview

Dr. Alan Martin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Martin works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.