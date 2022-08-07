Dr. Alan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Martin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
-
1
Texas Neurology P.A.6080 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 827-3610
-
2
Institute for Excercise & Environ Med7232 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under dr Martin’s care for 3 years. He has been wonderful in helping me to navigate the world of Multiple Sclerosis. His office staff is great!
About Dr. Alan Martin, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
