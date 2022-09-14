Dr. Alan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Martin, MD
Dr. Alan Martin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Legacy Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery501 N Graham St Ste 220, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-6200
Cardiothoracic Surgery2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 315, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 226-6321
Northwest Surgical at Vancouver, WA200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 320, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 892-5701
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Martin saved my life in 2005. I received a aortic valve replacement while sitting at death's door. Dr. Martin surgery was done so well that I was able to return home 60 hours post surgery. 17 years later still going strong, thanks to the good Doctor. Can't thank him enough.
- University Utah
- Med College Ohio
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.