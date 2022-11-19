Dr. Alan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Rheumatology4812 S 109th East Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 236-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin has stayed on top on my multiple issues. He is very thorough and very kind.
About Dr. Alan Martin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083677017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- U Okla Hosps
- U Okla
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- East Central University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
