Overview

Dr. Alan Marks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Long Island Eye Surgeons PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.