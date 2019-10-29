Dr. Alan Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Marks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Marks works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Eye Surgeons PC1981 Marcus Ave Ste E115, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-5113
-
2
Long Island Eye Surgeons PC2110 Northern Blvd Ste 208, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-5113Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?
Dr. Marks has been treating my entire family for years. He is the absolute best - extremely intelligent, excellent surgeon with a calm manner and outstanding bedside manner!!! I wish all of my doctors could be like him.
About Dr. Alan Marks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1942270145
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Blepharitis, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.