Overview

Dr. Alan Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Amherst College and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Margolis works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.