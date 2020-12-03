See All Ophthalmologists in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Alan Margolis, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Alan Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Amherst College and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Margolis works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Margolis Vision
    1175 S Perry St Ste 250, Castle Rock, CO 80104 (303) 797-1150
    Colorado Ophthalmology and CosMEDics
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 365, Lone Tree, CO 80124 (303) 797-1150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 03, 2020
    This was my first time going to Dr. Margolis. My former Ophthalmologist retired, plus, Dr. Margolis's office is close to where I work and accepts my insurance - two reasons why I selected him. His medical/front office staff were very pleasant. Laura spent approximately 35 minutes with her pre-examination and then left me in an exam room where I waited approximately 10-15 minutes for the Dr. to arrive. The Dr.'s examination was thorough and he explained quite a bit to me about the condition of my eyes. He's quite knowledgeable and diligent with his examination; however, my appointment took two hours!
    Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Margolis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275739864
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • New Rochelle Hospital Medical Center
    • Amherst College
    • Ophthalmology
