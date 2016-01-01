Dr. Alan Marcus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Marcus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Marcus, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Marcus works at
Locations
-
1
Jupiter Medical Group PA415 US Highway 1 Ste D, West Palm Beach, FL 33403 Directions (561) 842-5900
-
2
Alan J. Marcus DO3375 Burns Rd Ste 106, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 845-0833
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcus?
About Dr. Alan Marcus, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1578522033
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.