Dr. Alan Marcus, DO

Internal Medicine
2 (28)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Marcus, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Marcus works at LAKE PARK MEDICAL CARE CENTER in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jupiter Medical Group PA
    415 US Highway 1 Ste D, West Palm Beach, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 842-5900
  2
    Alan J. Marcus DO
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 106, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 845-0833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Chronic Sinusitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Chronic Sinusitis

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Chronic Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Benign Tumor
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cold Sore
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Diseases
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Alan Marcus, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578522033
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Marcus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

