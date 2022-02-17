See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Alan Marcus, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Marcus, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Marcus works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    24422 Avenida de la Carlota Ste 375, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 770-4177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Feb 17, 2022
I absolutely love Dr Marcus. I went to every doctor in Northern California for 6 years. I felt lost And disappointed until I met dr Marcus! He is a truly amazing doctor! I’m blessed!
Margo C — Feb 17, 2022
About Dr. Alan Marcus, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275631657
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • USC Sch Med/LA Co
Residency
  • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
Internship
  • CMDNJ-Rutgers
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marcus works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

