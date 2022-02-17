Dr. Alan Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Marcus, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks24422 Avenida de la Carlota Ste 375, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Marcus. I went to every doctor in Northern California for 6 years. I felt lost And disappointed until I met dr Marcus! He is a truly amazing doctor! I’m blessed!
About Dr. Alan Marcus, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- USC Sch Med/LA Co
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- CMDNJ-Rutgers
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
