Dr. Manevitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Manevitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Manevitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 60 Sutton Pl S, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 751-5072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manevitz?
I am bi-polar with extreme debilitating depression, anxiety along with many other side effects and for decades have seen some of the best Psychiatrists in the country. One day I woke up and called my doctor informing him that if I can’t find some happiness I would rather die. He immediately referred me to Dr. Manevitz where he and his amazing staff have helped me start to feel significantly better. This is an incredible man and recommend that anyone with these types of issues see him immediately
About Dr. Alan Manevitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1093860975
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manevitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manevitz has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manevitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manevitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manevitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manevitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manevitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.