Dr. Alan Manevitz, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Alan Manevitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    60 Sutton Pl S, New York, NY 10022 (212) 751-5072

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
I am bi-polar with extreme debilitating depression, anxiety along with many other side effects and for decades have seen some of the best Psychiatrists in the country. One day I woke up and called my doctor informing him that if I can't find some happiness I would rather die. He immediately referred me to Dr. Manevitz where he and his amazing staff have helped me start to feel significantly better. This is an incredible man and recommend that anyone with these types of issues see him immediately
Glenn Vogel — Feb 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Manevitz, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1093860975
Education & Certifications

  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manevitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manevitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manevitz has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manevitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manevitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manevitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manevitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manevitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

