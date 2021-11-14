Overview

Dr. Alan Malouf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Malouf works at Malouf Eye Center in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.