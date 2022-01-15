Overview

Dr. Alan Mallace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Mallace works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Temporal Arteritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.