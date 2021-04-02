Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Macgill works at
Locations
1
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton, 9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434, (888) 409-8006
2
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L., 7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437, (561) 369-2199
3
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, 7545 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437, (561) 369-2199
4
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC, 5441 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33067, (954) 753-3030
5
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, 2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435, (561) 734-5080
6
Spine and Orthopedic Center, 983 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071, (888) 409-8006
7
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Plantation, 8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324, (888) 409-8006
8
Spine & Orthopedic Center, 280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, (888) 409-8006
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him in 2 different offices over the last 3 weeks, he is very well informed and professional in his manner. I did ask.him for 2 references from former patients..
About Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1225270416
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Florida
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
