Overview

Dr. Alan Macgill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Macgill works at Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Plantation, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.