Dr. Alan Louis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Louis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Louis works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Medical Association8430 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Louis has taken care of is currently taking care of both our sons. He’s led us thru developmentmental delays, plagiocephely, colds, ear infections, etc. He explains things well and always follows up, even with a phone call at times.
About Dr. Alan Louis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235201005
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/St Louis Chldn's Hosp
- St Louis Chldn's Hosp
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis works at
Dr. Louis speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
