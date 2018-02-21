Overview

Dr. Alan Louis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Louis works at Children's Medical Association in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.