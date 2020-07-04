Dr. Alan London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan London, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan London, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with U T Southwestern
Dr. London works at
Locations
360 Bariatrics - Surgical Associates of Collin County4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5225
Secondary office location5520 Independence Pkwy Ste 202, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 596-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr London performed my hiatal hernia surgery in Jan 2020. I was unsure about the operation, but very glad I did it. Dr. London was very helpful before during and after the procedure, even calling to check on me personally. If I ever have questions, I can actually get direct answers from him and not just a nurse or be put on hold. I highly recommend him if you are needing a surgeon.
About Dr. Alan London, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. London has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. London accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. London has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. London on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. London speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.
