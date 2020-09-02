See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Alan Londe, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Londe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Londe works at Tempo Surgical Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tempo Surgical Inc.
    1040 N Mason Rd Ste 214, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 275-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Londe has been my surgeon for over 35 years. Over the years (I'm not young anymore) He's performed about a dozen surgeries on me. I wouldn't go to any one else! He has amazing bedside manner, is incredibly caring, funny,and gentle! He is also someone you can talk to, I mean really talk to about anything. He has more knowledge than anyone I know. He has also operated on my husband 2 times, and he loves Dr. Londe as well. We would give him more stars, but 5 is the limit!
    Pam and Jon Chesney — Sep 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Londe, MD
    About Dr. Alan Londe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962509760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Londe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Londe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Londe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Londe works at Tempo Surgical Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Londe’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Londe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Londe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Londe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Londe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

