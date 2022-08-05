See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Alan Lo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Lo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Lo works at ANDREW C, KO, MD, AGAF in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Ridge Medical Associates Inc.
    25401 Cabot Rd Ste 101, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 768-4850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Overweight
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Takes time with patients. Answers questions. Doesn't hesitate to refer to specialists. Good man.
    Dennis — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Lo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982683637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lo works at ANDREW C, KO, MD, AGAF in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

