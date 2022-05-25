Overview

Dr. Alan Livingstone, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Livingstone works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.