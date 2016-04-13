Dr. Alan Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Liu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Ny State Psychology Inst/Columbia University
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 227 E 41st St Fl 8, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 273-6515
- 2 21111 Northern Blvd Ste 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 705-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
About Dr. Alan Liu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1326103581
Education & Certifications
- Ny State Psychology Inst/Columbia University
- Ny Presby Hosp/Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods.