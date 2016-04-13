See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Alan Liu, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Alan Liu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Ny State Psychology Inst/Columbia University

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    227 E 41st St Fl 8, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 273-6515
    21111 Northern Blvd Ste 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 705-1000

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2016
    very good surgeon. i had a metal plate in my left wrist for 11 years. removed it within 30min. no problem. very friendly and professional
    oscar in Chandler, AZ — Apr 13, 2016
    About Dr. Alan Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326103581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny State Psychology Inst/Columbia University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ny Presby Hosp/Columbia University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

