Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego Hosp

Dr. Listhaus works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of Long Island in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Consultants Of Long Island
    400 N 17th St Ste 101-106, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 867-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Cancer
Progressive High Myopia
Visual Field Defects
Macular Hole
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blepharitis
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Brain Disorders
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Color Blindness
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Graves' Disease
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sarcoidosis
Senile Cataracts
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Strabismus
Sympathetic Uveitis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 13, 2020
    I am 79 yo and have "Wet AMD". Treatment requires 3 monthly injections into the eyeball, which I anticipated with a high degree of anxiety. Dr. Listhaus is expert in every way in administering the injections and his calming "bedside manner". I wouldn't trust anyone else with care for my vision. I admire his collection of bow ties, too.
    Charles Gretz — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205881992
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Diego Hosp
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
    Undergraduate School
    • 1981
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Listhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Listhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Listhaus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Listhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Listhaus works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of Long Island in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Listhaus’s profile.

    Dr. Listhaus has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Listhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Listhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Listhaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Listhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Listhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

