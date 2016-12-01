Overview

Dr. Alan Lipp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Lipp works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.