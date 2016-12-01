Dr. Alan Lipp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lipp, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Lipp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Klein, Geier, Lipp, MD, LLP300 Old Country Rd Ste 31, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Lipp and each encounter reinforces the last. He makes you feel at ease with uncomfortable topics. He is attentive.
About Dr. Alan Lipp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194829291
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Gastroenterology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipp has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipp speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.